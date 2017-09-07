BENGALURU: At least one person was injured every ten minutes, while one person died every hour in road accidents in Karnataka in 2016. At the national level, 55 accidents resulting in the death of 17 people occurred every hour.Data released by the Transport Research Wing, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways titled ‘Road Accidents in India - 2016’ also revealed that the number of accidents in the State was the third highest in the country, behind Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. While 71,431 accidents took place in Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh recorded as many as 53,972 accidents in 2016. Karnataka, with 44,403 accidents, contributed to 11 per cent of the total accidents in the country.



The total number of accidents reported in the country decreased from 5,01,423 in 2015 to 4,80,652 in 2016. Though the number of accidents decreased by four percentage points, severity of accidents increased by 7.9 per cent. Severity, which is computed in terms of the number of deaths per 100 accidents, increased to 31.4 from 29.1 in 2015.In terms of fatalities in accidents, Karnataka was fourth behind Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. While the number of deaths in Karnataka was 11,133, it was 19,320 in UP, 17,218 in Tamil Nadu and 12,935 in Maharashtra.



Not wearing helmets, seat-belts cost many lives

As per the report, non-wearing of helmets by two-wheelers caused 10,135 deaths (6.7 per cent of the fatalities) in 2016. During the same period, the number of deaths caused by not wearing seat belts was 5,638 (3.7 per cent of fatalities). Among motor vehicles, two-wheelers accounted for the highest share in total road accidents and the number of deaths in accidents.