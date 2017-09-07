KUNDAPUR : Two bisons - one aged about two years and the other two and a half years old - were found dead with bullet wounds near Amparu village in Neralakatte under Kundapur Forest Range on Tuesday. The road where the animals were found deadis usually busy with a steady traffic flow. There are two houses near the spot where these animals were killed by unknown miscreants. Vishwanath Shanbhag, a resident heard the first bullet shot at around 3.30 am. Within minutes, he heard the second bullet being shot. Then he came out to check, but the miscreants had fled the scene.

Kundapur Forest officials have gathered the CCTV footage and are investigating. An official told Express that it could be some outsiders who would have killed these animals for their meat. A local hand could have helped the group in carrying out this crime, the official added.