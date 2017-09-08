BELAGAVI: A man and his sick father have become homeless after the savings which they had deposited at Sangolli Rayanna Cooperative Society (SRCS) in Belagavi have been blocked.

Subhash Hanumant Shalgar (70), a resident of Vadgaon, is paralysed and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Belagavi. His only unmarried son Vinod is looking after him.

Speaking to Express, Vinod said his father had saved his hard earned money in a private bank. When Vinod found out that SRCS was paying more interest on the deposits than any other financial institution, he shifted all the money, which comes up to `3.44 lakh, in June.

Shalgar, along with Vinod, was residing in a rented house. Because of Shalgar’s medical expenses, Vinod was unable to pay the rent on time. The house owner asked Vinod and Shalgar to vacate the house and the duo was left homeless. Following this, Vinod approached SRCS several times to withdraw a portion of the amount, but in vain.

A social worker introduced the duo to an old aged home, which has provided a temporary shelter to them. Recently, many depositors had complained that SRCS was not giving them back their money. Anand Appugol, producer of Kannada film Sangolli Rayanna, is the president of SRCS. He has now gone missing, creating more panic among the depositors.