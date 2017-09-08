BENGALURU: Hundreds of Accredited Social Health Activists, known as ASHA workers, today took out a march from the City Railway station and bus stand to the Freedom Park demanding a regular monthly pay of Rs 6,000.They also demanded scrapping of Asha Soft (a web portal to track the services rendered) and sought permanent job, ESI and PF benefits besides other facilities.

Draped in pink sarees, the workers took out the rally leading to a massive traffic jam in the city. The protest is backed by the AITUC and Karnataka State Asha workers Union. The agitation started from Thursday with ASHA workers pouring in from different parts of the state.