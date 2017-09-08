The stage which is being set up on the main road for Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations | vinod kumar t

BENGALURU: Bangalore University has closed one of its entrances at Jnana Bharathi campus which connects Mysuru Road to Mallathahalli from Thursday, due to Kempegowda Jayanti celebration to be held on Saturday.

Commuters who regularly use this road alleged that the authorities have blocked the road, forcing them to find an alternate route.

Kempegowda Study Centre at Bangalore University is organising a big event on Saturday where at least 6,000 people are expected to be take part. The officials concerned are constructing a stage in the middle of the road at Jnana Bharathi campus near JB police station.

When asked, a university official said, “To construct such a big stage we need at least two days. That is why we have closed the entry towards the road.”