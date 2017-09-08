BENGALURU: “Former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa had put a note on his own that there were no legal hurdles to denotify 1.8 acres in favour of a Hanumanthappa in Yeshwantpur hobli, but claimed it was issued by the Urban Development Department. This was against BDA’s stand that the land was required for Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout. The whole thing is a scandal,” said senior advocate Prof Ravivarma Kumar, representing the ACB, on Thursday.

He was arguing during the hearing of petitions filed by Yeddyurappa challenging the two FIRs registered by ACB on charges of denotification of land acquired by BDA for formation of Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout.

The counsel said that Hanumanthappa submitted an application before Yeddyurappa, the then Chief Minister, seeking denotification of 1.8 acres in Yeshwantpur hobli, claiming that it can be dropped from final notification on humanitarian ground as he was residing on the said land. When the proposal was placed, the BDA was of the opinion that no land can be dropped from the final notification. However, Yeddyurappa said there were no legal hurdles.

The counsel also alleged that the ‘note sheets’ of the lands denotified were removed from BDA files. These missing notes were incriminating evidences. Yeddyurappa had ‘obtained’ large sums of money for denotification of land as alleged in the complaint. As many as 21 orders were passed by him. ACB registered two FIRs. There are provisions to register FIRs in remaining 19 cases of denotification. The matter was adjourned to Friday.