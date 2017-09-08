SHETTIHALLI: A 70-year-old elephant of Sakrebailu Camp died after a fight with a wild tusker in Shettihalli reserve forest on Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday morning, veterinary doctor Vinay and team did the post mortem of the elephant. After its routine morning visit to the camp on Wednesday, the elephant was taken inside the forest and its legs were tied to a tree.

A wild tusker attacked it around 1.30 pm and the tamed jumbo could not react it as its legs were tied up. “The wild elephant’s tusks are sharper when compared to the Camp elephant. So, the wild elephant’s tusks pierced the body of the tamed one,” the DCF said.