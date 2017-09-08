BENGALURU: The much expected creation of 49 new taluks to take adminstrative machinery closer to the common man will be a reality in January next year. The state government has issued orders for establishing necessary infrastructure in the current financial year itself for creation of the new taluks and setting up of new taluk offices in these places by January 2018. Taluk offices of all the departments will be set up in phased manner in these places.

The district-wise list of 49 new taluks

Bagalkot - Guledagudda, Rabakavi, Ilkal

Belagavi -Nippani, Kagavada

Chamarajanagar - Hanuru

Davangere - Nyamati

Bidar - Chitaguppa, Hulasuru, Kamalanagar

Ballari - Kuragodu, Kotturu, Kampli

Dharawada - Annigeri, Alnavara, Hubballi City

Gadag - Gajendragad, Lakshmeshwar

Kalaburagi - Kalagi, Kamalapura, Yadravi, Shahabad

Yadagiri - Hunasagi, Vadagera, Gurumitkal

Koppal - Kukanuru, Kanakagiri, Karatagi; Kolar - KGF

Raichur - Maski, Siravara

Udupi - Brahmavara, Kaup, Bainduru, Hebri

Dakshina Kannada - Mudabidare, Kadaba

Bengaluru Urban - Yelahanka

Vijayapura - Babaleshwara, Nidagundi, Tikota, Devarahipparagi, Talikota, Chadachana, Kolhara

Haveri - Rattihalli

Mysuru - Sargur

Chikkamagaluru - Ajjampura.

Uttara Kannada - Dandeli