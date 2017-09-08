Siddu govt’s new year gift: 49 new taluks
By Express News Service | Published: 08th September 2017 02:38 AM |
Last Updated: 08th September 2017 07:22 AM | A+A A- |
BENGALURU: The much expected creation of 49 new taluks to take adminstrative machinery closer to the common man will be a reality in January next year. The state government has issued orders for establishing necessary infrastructure in the current financial year itself for creation of the new taluks and setting up of new taluk offices in these places by January 2018. Taluk offices of all the departments will be set up in phased manner in these places.
The district-wise list of 49 new taluks
Bagalkot - Guledagudda, Rabakavi, Ilkal
Belagavi -Nippani, Kagavada
Chamarajanagar - Hanuru
Davangere - Nyamati
Bidar - Chitaguppa, Hulasuru, Kamalanagar
Ballari - Kuragodu, Kotturu, Kampli
Dharawada - Annigeri, Alnavara, Hubballi City
Gadag - Gajendragad, Lakshmeshwar
Kalaburagi - Kalagi, Kamalapura, Yadravi, Shahabad
Yadagiri - Hunasagi, Vadagera, Gurumitkal
Koppal - Kukanuru, Kanakagiri, Karatagi; Kolar - KGF
Raichur - Maski, Siravara
Udupi - Brahmavara, Kaup, Bainduru, Hebri
Dakshina Kannada - Mudabidare, Kadaba
Bengaluru Urban - Yelahanka
Vijayapura - Babaleshwara, Nidagundi, Tikota, Devarahipparagi, Talikota, Chadachana, Kolhara
Haveri - Rattihalli
Mysuru - Sargur
Chikkamagaluru - Ajjampura.
Uttara Kannada - Dandeli