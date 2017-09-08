BENGALURU: Due to delay in restoration work in the flood-affected sections of North Frontier Railway, many trains have been cancelled in the coming week and new trains introduced. According to a release, these trains have been cancelled: Yesvantpur - Kamakhya AC Express on September 9

Kamakhya - Yesvantpur AC Express on September 13

New Tinsukia - KSR Bengaluru Express on September 8 and 15

KSR Bengaluru - New Tinsukiya Express on September 12

Train No.12510 Guwahati - Bengaluru Cantonment Express on September 10, 11 and 12 Bengaluru Cantonment - Guwahati Express on September 8, 13, 14 and 15

Kamakhya - Bengaluru Cantonment Humsafar Express on September 12 and Bengaluru Cantonment - Kamakhya Humsafar Express on September 15.

New services

Due to the cancellation of the Guwahati Express between Bengaluru and Guwahati, a new Superfast Express with special fare has been introduced between Bengaluru Cantonment and Howrah. The Bengaluru Cantt-Howrah Superfast Express Special will leave Cantonment station on September 8 at 11.40 pm and arrive at Howrah at 10.55 am on September 10. In the return direction, the train will leave Howrah at 1.05 am on September 11 and arrive at Cantonment at 11.40 am on September 12.

Two One-way Superfast AC Express trains with special fares will be introduced between Yesvantpur and Howrah. The Yesvantpur - Howrah Express Special will Yesvantpur at 8.30 am on September 9 (and arrive at Howrah at 4 pm the following day. The Howrah - Bengaluru Cantt. Express Special will leave Howrah at 1.05 am on September 12 and arrive at Bengaluru Cantt. at 11:40 am the next day. KSR Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express Special will leave KSR Bengaluru at 3.10 am on September 12 and arrive at Howrah at 1.55 pm the next day.