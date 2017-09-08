BENGALURU: Work on the `2,250 crore project to end the perennial drinking water crisis in Pavagada, Challakere, Molakalmuru, Kudligi and Hosapete taluks will be launched soon. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who chaired a meeting about the implementation of the project here on Thursday, instructed the Rural Development Department officials to take up the project without any delay.

About 10 lakh people would get safe drinking water under the project which envisages to draw water from backwaters of Tungabhadra dam. Thousands of villages in these taluks are facing serious water crisis due high content of flourine in the underground water.

“About 2 TMC feet of water would be utilised for the project from Tungabhadra dam. A pipeline would be laid to take water to the parched Pavagada taluk which is about 230 kilometres away from the dam, which would be the longest drinking water pipeline in the state,” Siddaramaiah said.

Announcing the decision the CM appealed to people who are staging an agitation in Pavagada demanding safe drinking water to call off their protest. He instructed officials to invite tenders for the project immediately.