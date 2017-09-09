BENGALURU: Almost three days after the murder of activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh, the forensics laboratory (FSL) team that examined evidence pertaining to the case have ascertained the make of the weapon used and the distance from which the shots were fired.

​Speaking to Express, a ​senior officer of the FSL team confirmed that the weapon used by the assailants was a country-made 7.65 mm pistol, based on the examination of empty cartridges that were collected from the crime scene. The officer added that the assailants shot the bullets from a distance of 10 feet. While one bullet misfired, three went through Gauri’s body, said the officer. The misfired bullet hit a wall, the pieces of which were collected by the FSL team from the crime spot.

Contrary to initial reports that a foreign-made gun was used to assassinate Gauri, it has now been ascertained that the type of gun used was similar to the ones used in the murders of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar and M M Kalburgi and Govind Pansare, a left-wing politician.

“We have been discussing with the investigation officials who are probing the case of Kalaburgi murder. We have also sent CCTV footage gathered from Gauri’s residence to make sketches of the suspect.”

An officer of the Special Investigation Team said they did not have any clarity on the number of assailants, if it was just one person or more. The officials, who have been divided into three teams, are also analysing technical angles such as mobile phone records, CCTV footage and are on a lookout for supari killers who are active in the state.

A retired officer, who is also a weapon expert, told Express that there are two types of pistol -- country-made and those manufactured by companies. He added that country-made pistol are sometimes made by ex-servicemen. After retiring, some servicemen would make such weapons, especially in states like Bihar and Utter Pradesh. Such pistols are sold for `5,000 to `20,000, he said.

“During my service, I have caught two ex servicemen for making country pistols. These servicemen have more than 30 years of experience by repairing weapons in the armed forces. After they retire, they make small weapons to earn money,” said the officer.

Helpline remains silent

In another setback, the investigation team is yet to receive any clues on the helpline - 9480800202 - set up for the public to provide clues. When contacted, the operator of the number said they had not received any calls from public.

Union Minister joins the political slugfest

New Delhi: The political slugfest over the murder of Gauri Lankesh continued on Friday, with Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad dropping naxal links to attack the Congress-led state government of not providing adequate security.

Prasad, while referring to the reports of the brother of the slain scribe stating that she had been working for the surrender of the Maoists, said that there is a question why the state government failed to provide adequate security to her. He sought to draw a parallel between the murder of the scribe and killings of the BJP and RSS workers in Kerala in his bid to target the “liberals for their double standard”.