HASSAN: THE doors of the famous Goddess Hasanamba Temple will open to devotees for 11 days from October 12. A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of Muzrai, Revenue officials and priests of the temple.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri Dasari, who chaired the meeting, has directed senior officials to provide the basic amenities on the temple premises and take steps to ensure early darshan for devotees.

For the first time, the district authority is planning to open the temple round-the-clock as the number of devotees has been increasing every year. Sindhuri has also directed police and senior revenue officials to take steps to control the devotees in front of the sanctum sanctorum.

The revenue officials should also follow customs and tradition of the temple, which opens once a year, by taking the chief priest into confidence. The DC also said senior officials of various departments should coordinate to discharge their duties for the success of the Hasanamba annual festival.

The meeting also resolved to hold cultural programmes in association of the Kannada and Culture Department to encourage local artistes. It has been decided to air the historical background of Hassan and kings who of Hoysala dynasty through big screens outside the temple. The priests have been asked to perform the rituals on the prescribed time.