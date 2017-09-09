MYSURU: Mandya Lok Sabha MP C S Puttaraju and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sung a verbal duet at a public function in Mandya on Friday. Puttaraju attacked the state government and Cauvery Niravari Nigam Ltd for releasing water to Tamil Nadu when water is not released for irrigation in VC, Varuna and other canals in Mandya.

“Why is the government against the lives of the farming community in Mandya? Why have you stopped water to irrigation canals?” he asked.

Recalling his visit to Israel along with former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, he said the farming practices and water management there is a model for rest of the country. On the other hand, Siddaramaiah said many, including Chaluvaraya Swamy and Puttaraju, are his wellwishers. Though Puttaraju is in JD(S), he has always supported him, he said added that they have carried out a good works in Mandya.

Former Minister and MLA M H Ambreesh kept away from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s function in Mandya following ill health. This gave scope for speculation that the rift continues to widen between Ambreesh and Siddaramaiah.

JD(S) rebel MLA N Chaluvarayaswamy stunned Congressmen as he arrived in an helicopter along with Siddaramaiah. He also hinted that they will finalise the dates to join Congress.