BENGALURU: The state pre-university education (PUE) department has identified over 1,300 ‘excess teachers’ at government PU colleges across the state. Recently, the department had asked the deputy directors to identify ‘excess teachers’ in their respective districts, after which a consolidated district-wise report was prepared.

According to the report, 1,357 lecturers from 150-plus PU colleges have no workload.

Department officials said most of the teachers with less or almost no workload were found in Arts and Science streams. Fewer admissions in these streams may have resulted in it, they added.

“While admissions to Arts and Science streams have come down, the popularity of Commerce courses has soared in the past few years. Several colleges in Bengaluru, Udupi, Mysore, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts have introduced Commerce,” said a senior department official.

“Teachers who don’t have much work will be deployed to other colleges within the district which are struggling with teachers’ shortage,” the official added. “This academic year, the PUE department has shifted students from 17 colleges which had very low admissions. Now, we need to shift the teachers too,” he said.

According to department data available from the department, Hassan district has the maximum of 145 excess teachers, followed by Dakshina Kannada with 112, Tumkur 98, Bellary 95, Mysuru 88 and Udupi 82. Only one excess teacher was identified in Bidar district followed by Vijayapura with five, Bengaluru South 11 and Belagavi 12.