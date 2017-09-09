BENGALURU: Observing that the status of schools cannot be decided by the court as it involves factual determination, the Karnataka High Court on Friday ordered the managements of schools to submit individual representations to National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions seeking declaration of their minority status, be it due to religion or language.

A division bench of Chief Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar issued this direction while disposing a batch of writ appeals filed by the National Academy for Learning Trust, The International School, National Public School and others.

In its order, the division bench said that the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions, was constituted under a statute for such purposes. Therefore, the said authority must determine the status of the parties.

The division bench said that, such applications are to be filed within four weeks from Friday, adding that the Commission should determine the individual cases as expeditiously as possible, preferably within six months from the date of the filing of the application. The writ appeals were filed against the order dated January 16, 2017 passed by a single judge.