MYSURU: Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation on Friday said a draft water policy is in the making to revive water bodies in 16 states in the country. Sadguru, as he is known among his followers, launched a campaign ‘Rally for Rivers’ from Puducherry on Thursday.

Speaking to media after performing customary puja to River Cauvery in the backwaters of KRS at Meenakshipura, Sadguru said the foundation tied up with Agriculture University, Tamil Nadu and National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, Uttarakhand, besides involving 27 scientists in drafting the policy named as ‘River Revitalisation Policy’.

The policy, expected to be submitted to the Central government on October 2, emphasises on the restoration of water bodies against focusing on more on utilisation of water. “It’s only when adequate water is available, one can think about its utility. Once the policy is submitted to the centre, people can submit their opinions,” he said.

Sadguru said, “Soon after launching the campaign at Puducherry, a meeting was arranged with the chief minister. The foundation will enter into a memorandum of understanding with the government of Puducherry to take the initiative further.

Sadguru described the concurrence of states involved in water dispute, including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, as a good move. Earlier, he suggested to Melukote MLA K S Puttannaiah, also a prominent leader of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, to form an association of farmers from Cauvery belt and arrange for talks to chalk out an amicable solution.