MYSURU/ MANDYA: With the state government going into poll mood, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah went the extra mile to pin the JD(S) to the wall and woo people of Mandya by listing out his government programmes on reviving sugar factories and releasing `800 crore for irrigation works.

He further announced of `2,200 crore for irrigation works in Cauveru basin and waiving farm loans for the benefit of 1,16,434 farmers in Mandya district alone.

Launching Union government programmes and also various other projects in Mandya on Friday, he recalled his long association and emotional attachment for the district from his student days.

“I don’t discriminate between Mysuru and Mandya. For me both Mysuru and Mandya are equally dear to my heart. Through great love and faith for Mandya district, I have done my best from the days as Finance Minister.”

“Should I not say all these works were done for the district when the elections are round the corner?” he asked JD(S) MP C S Puttaraju. Siddaramaiah said the government will fix the sugarcane price based the that to be fixed by the Union government.

He said the state government will issue 16 lakh new BPL cards in the next 15 days that will cover 4 crore people under the Anna Bhagya scheme, apart from giving support price to milk produced in the state.

No positive reply from Goa CM on Mahadayi

Siddaramaiah on Friday said BJP leaders who assured to meet and hold talks with the Goa Chief Minister in an effort to reslove the Mahadayi issue, have not come out with a positive reply.

He told reporters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should intervene to resolve the Mahadayi issue which involves the states of Karnataka, Goa and Maharastra. The Karnataka government is keen to resolve the issue amicably and had written to the other states, but they are sticking to their stand that it be resloved by the water disputes tribunal, the CM said.

Siddaramaiah also said that the state government has submitted a detailed project report on constructing balancing reservoir at Mekedatu. The state government will start the project once the state gets the Centre’s nod.