BENGALURU: Bengaluru Cyber Crime police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old unemployed man for posting objectionable comments on social media soon after Gauri Lankesh was shot dead. He was booked under the IT Act on charges of publishing obscene material in electronic form. A mobile phone and two SIM cards have been seized from him to ascertain if he had any links with any organisations.

Mallanagouda Biradhar

The arrested is Mallanagouda Biradhar alias Malli Arjun, a native of Narayanapura village in Yadagir district. His father died recently while his mother runs a petty shop. A senior police officer said that, on September 5 Malli posted a comment which said, “One is gone..others also meet same fate.” Another comment said, “No need to sacrifice life for religion, you can kill those who are against religion”.

A suo motu case was registered against him for posting these comments and he was nabbed at Chandra Layout near Vijayanagar. During the investigation he told police that he had come to Bengaluru two months ago to search for a job after completing a diploma in civil engineering. He was residing at his friend’s house. He has been handed over to police custody for three days after being produced before the court.

Malli’s comments had attracted widespread criticism. Manyhad commented that he would be arrested soon. A day after Gauri Lankesh’s burial Malli apologised on his page and confirmed that he was not nabbed by any police.