BENGALURU: Over 70 engineering colleges in the state are now under scanner. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, has asked the authorities concerned in the state to conduct surprise visits to these colleges to check their infrastructure and other facilities and submit reports accordingly. The committee has been asked to look into several issues such as the number of teaching staff, teacher to student ratio, the expertise of teachers, infrastructure and availability of lab equipment.

Following reports of poor infrastructure and poor admissions at these colleges, the AICTE authorities asked the Department of Technical Education to constitute an expert committee and conduct surprise visits. An official from the AICTE said, “When local inspection committees from the university visit the colleges, the managements know about it well in advance and the colleges are prepared for the inquiry. But we need to know the real picture of the colleges and that will be done by surprise visits.”

At least 20 colleges in the state have received closure notices this year. AICTE directed the managements to either close the colleges for the 2018-19 academic year or to merge them with nearby colleges.

“The 20 colleges which have been listed for closure have had less than 30 per cent admissions for the last five years. The 70 colleges where surprise visits will be conducted had less admissions. Some colleges had 30 per cent admissions for the last academic year and their admission rate was 50 per cent this year,” the official explained.

The committee will also look into the results for the last five years. “It is the responsibility of each engineering institute to produce quality graduates. Once we get the committee report, notices will be issued to the colleges which are not in line,” the official added. There are at least 250 engineering colleges in the state, of which most are private, unaided colleges.

Surprise visit to check

Status of infrastructure

Admission details for last five years

Faculty expertise and eligibility

Lab equipment

Student to teacher ratio

Results of the past five years

Campus placements in last five years

800 colleges told to shut down

AICTE Chairman Dr Anil Sahasrabudhe recently said that at least 800 colleges across the country had been directed to shut down. This was following the less than 30 per cent admissions for the last five years. Of these 800 colleges, 20 are from Karnataka.