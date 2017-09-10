MANGALURU: Several activists of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike were today arrested for attempting to picket the examination centre of Karnataka Grameena Vikasa Bank here, protesting the "injustice" being meted out to Kannadigas in the appointments to the bank, police said.

KRV activists from different parts of Dakshina Kannada district unit tried to prevent the examiners from entering the examination centre at Bondel here.

The protest was against the Centre's decision to remove the provision which mandates that applicants study Kannada till Class ten.

The modified rule says the applicants would have the option to learn Kannada within six months after joining work.

Addressing the protesters, KRV district president Anil Das said preference should be given to Kannadigas in appointments to the bank.

Bank officials tried to pacify the protestors saying they would take up the issue with its head office.

KRV Mangaluru taluk president Madhusudan Gowda and taluk women's wing president Latashree Salian were among those who courted arrest.

Violent protests had broken out in Hubballi in north Karnataka against candidates from other states appearing for a bank examination yesterday.

Hundreds of students from Karnataka had boycotted the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection-Regional Rural Bank (IBPS RRB) exam and prevented candidates from other states from taking it.