BENGALURU: The SIT has gathered "some clues" in connection with the killing of senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, state Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy said today. The state government, which set up a 21-member Special Investigation Team headed by IGP (Intelligence) B K Singh to probe the killing, had yesterday announced a Rs 10 lakh reward to anyone providing clues about the case that had led to nationwide protests. "Investigation is going on, they have also got clues, but I cannot reveal everything in front of media," he told reporters here. "I had met the chief minister along with senior police officials yesterday.

The CM had given instructions; I had also said what I had to. Finally very soon (we will nab the culprits)," he said. Meanwhile, Gauri's mother Indira Lankesh today met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his official residence and requested him to nab the culprits soon. Indira asked him to ensured that the culprits get strict punishment, CMO officials said. Siddaramaiah assured Indira that the government would investigate Gauri's killing with honesty, they said.

As a political slugfest broke out over the killing of Gauri, her family on Thursday had made a plea against giving political colour to it, even as it appeared divided on who should probe the murder. While Gauri's brother Indrajit favoured a CBI probe, his sister Kavitha said that the SIT, which is currently investigating it, should be given time.

The family had also said the investigators should look into all angles behind Gauri's killing, whether it is right wing or Naxals, as reports have emerged about a possible Naxal hand other than the suspected involvement of right-wing extremists, the ideology Gauri opposed. Gauri Lankesh, who was known to be an anti-establishment voice with strident anti-right wing views, was shot dead at close range by unknown assailants at her home here on the night of September 5.