BELAGAVI: A TWO-and-a-half-year old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in an Anganwadi centre on Friday evening. The 22-year-old from Bailhongal taluk also dug a ditch on the premises to apparently bury the child.

The perpetrator has been identified as Subhash Mahadev Nayak, who is a neighbour of the girl. Around 5 pm, he lured the victim when she was playing in front of her house and raped her. When the parents of the girl found her missing for about an hour, they and the neighbours began searching and found her at the Anganwadi with Subash who was partly-naked.

Rape accused Subhash Nayak

The victim was found bleeding and crying, sources said.

When the people were attending to the girl, Subhash escaped. When news of the incident spread, people from the entire village launched a search and caught him on the outskirts of the village on Saturday morning. They beat him up before handing him over to the police.

The victim, who was rushed to the district hospital here, is said to be in a critical condition as she had been bleeding severely even an hour after being admitted to the hospital. Doctors attending to the victim said that her condition was serious because of heavy blood loss. She is being given blood through IV.

On seeing the state of the girl, medical staff, including doctors, became emotional and some even wept. They said they had never seen such an inhuman act. When the accused Subhash was also brought to the same hospital block where the victim was undergoing treatment for medical tests, hundreds of people, who had gathered there started shouting and demanded that the police hand him over to them. A few even tried to grab and drag him from the police.

Sensing that the accused may be in danger, police took him inside the block, shifted him to the first floor and prevented people from entering the block. Hundreds of people had gathered in front of the hospital. After medical exam, Subhash was taken out from the hospital’s rear entrance.

Confesses to the crime

Subhash, according to investigating officers, has confessed to the crime. Cops said investigation revealed that he was not involved in such crimes in the taluk but they were trying to ascertain the same.