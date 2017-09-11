BENGALURU: A city civil court today stayed the General Council and Executive Committee meeting called by the Chief Minister E Palaniswami-led faction of AIADMK in Chennai tomorrow.

The Fifteenth City Civil Court Judge Patil Nagalinganna Gowda granted an interim stay on the meeting and posted the matter to September 13.

The plea was filed by AIADMK Karnataka State Secretary V Pugazhendi, a supporter of sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran, seeking a stay on the general council meeting.

In his plea, Pugazhendi argued that only the party's general secretary V K Sasikala, who is presently lodged at the central prison here following her conviction in the disproportionate assets case, or the Deputy General Secretary (Dhinakaran) are authorised to convene the meeting.

"Palaniswami does not have any power or any authority to call such a meeting," he said in his plea.

Pugazhendi also argued that Palaniswami has not complied with the party's by-laws, which stipulate that notice for the meet should be sent 15 days in advance.

He submitted that only on September 6 did he receive the notice apprising him of the meeting.

"As per party by-laws, I should have received the notice 15 days before the scheduled meeting," he said in his plea.

Also, no signature was found on the notice, he said.

The notice also did not mention the agenda for discussion or debate, Pugazhendi said in his petition.

The meeting is significant as Palaniswami is expected to pass a resolution against Sasikala and her nephew Dhinakaran.