BENGALURU: A bomb threat to the Vidhana Soudha (state secretariat) and Nehru Planetarium turned out to be a hoax and three people were arrested in this connection, today, police said.

Suresh, Nagaraj and Sridhar were arrested for making the call, which led to an extensive search of both the buildings, which turned out to be a hoax, they said.

"At about 12.30 PM, Suresh called the control room saying that by September 25, Nagaraj would plant a bomb in the Chief Minister's Office in Vidhana Soudha and Nehru Planetarium.

"We launched a hunt for the caller and arrested him along with his accomplices," said a police officer.

Following the call, security was stepped up in around Vidhana Soudha and the Planetarium and a search was carried out.

Police rushed a bomb disposal team and a dog squad to both places and concluded that it was a mischievous call when nothing was found.