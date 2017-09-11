Bengaluru: An unidentified person contacted the ‘Namma 100’ police control room today and threatened to blow up the Vidhana Soudha (Legislative Assembly) and Nehru Planetarium before September 25, sending police forces rushing into action.

The dog squad and security personnel at Vidhana Soudha thoroughly checked the premises but could not find any explosives. The caller, had who identified himself as Suresh, said that explosives would be planted at these two buildings by a person called Nagaraju.

A senior police officer from the Vidhana Soudha police station said it was around 12.50 pm that Suresh had dialled the Control Room from his mobile phone. He quickly rattled off the threat and immediately disconnected the line. The call was made within the city, the officer added.

“It’s too early to tell whether it was a hoax or a real threat. Investigations are on; we will nab the caller and unearth his motives,” the officer said.

A special team has been formed to nab the caller.