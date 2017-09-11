GADAG: A four-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a 45-year-old man in Lakshmeshwar town of Gadag district. The incident came to light after the boy was admitted to the district hospital.

Accused Ramesh Shirbadagi was said to be in a live-in relationship with the victim’s mother. Police said Ramesh, who lost his first wife, has been living with the victim’s mother for the last few years.

Police said that when the accused was assaulting the boy, he started crying. Neighbours, who heard him, rushed inside the house and took the boy to Gadag district hospital. The boy had injuries on his left cheek and at private parts.

The boy’s condition is said to be critical and the doctors said he is not able to talk because of the injuries. Police have arrested Ramesh.

The boy’s mother has filed a police complaint. “We have registered a case against Ramesh for assaulting a boy,” said a police officer.