BENGALURU: The Janata Dal (Secular), which has been playing kingmaker in the BBMP Council, now wants to be king. The party has staked its claim for the mayor’s post in the elections to be held on September 28. The decision was taken at a meeting of senior leaders and corporators, chaired by party state president H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday.

The party had in the previous two terms (one year each) supported Congress to get its candidates B N Manjunath Reddy and G Padmavathy elected as mayors while settling for the deputy mayor’s post in return. Kumaraswamy, who has been attacking Congress, is keeping the grand old party guessing on the party’s support in the mayoral election this time. With Assembly elections approaching, JD(S) is set to play hard ball in dealing with Congress.

“We have decided to stake claim for the mayor’s post this time. The issue will be discussed with party supremo H D Deve Gowda and a final decision would be announced soon,” a senior JD(S) leader told Express.

Congress on weak ground

Congress has been compelled to look to JD(S) to retain power in Bengaluru as, in an electoral college of 266 voters which includes MLAs, MLCs and MPs who are on the voter rolls in Bengaluru, the grand old party has just 109 votes while it needs 134 to win. Seven independent BBMP councillors have been part of the Congress-JD(S) alliance in the council for the past two years.

The JD(S) has 25 votes, including an independent MLC. If JD(S) supports Congress, the alliance will have 141 votes against the BJP’s 125. If JD(S) abstains, Congress can muster 116 votes. A party MLA from the city said that, the Congress is confident of convincing JD(S) to continue its support.