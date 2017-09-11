BELAGAVI: Subhash Nayak who allegedly raped a 2-and-a-half-year-old girl, was beaten up by prisoners of the Hindalaga jail where he was shifted on Sunday morning. Subhash was shifted to the jail after completing all medical and judicial procedures on Saturday night.

Subhash Nayak

As the other prisoners knew about the crime, about a dozen prisoners dragged him from the possession of a security staff of the jail and beat him up. Other security staff rushed in and freed him from them and lodged him at a separate cell.

Jail security staff who rescued Subhash from the attack said the prisoners wanted to teach him a lesson so that no one else dares to commit such an offense in the future.

Second attack in recent times

It was the second attack by prisoners on accused who had raped and murdered children in recent days. Praveen Bhat, a Chartered Accountant student from a reputed commerce college was also beaten by the prisoners when he was taken into the jail for murdering a woman and his two young songs, two years ago.

Praveen, who was residing at Kuvempu Nagar in Hanuman Nagar region, was having an affair relation with a mother of two children. He had spent a night with her at her house when her husband was out of from the town.

After a quarrel early morning, he allegedly murdered her by slitting her neck with a knife and her sons by holding their faces in buckets of water. Prisoners said they were angry not because he murdered the woman but because he killed the children.