BENGALURU: A city court on Monday issued a temporary injunction restraining All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhakam (Puratchi Thalavi Amma) led by O Pannerselvam or anybody claiming through defendant (OPS faction) from interfering with peaceful possession in function of Pugazhendi (plaintiff) as the Secretary of Karnataka unit of AIADMK (Amma).The VIII Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge passed the interim order after hearing the plea filed by Pugazhendi. The judge said the injunction order would be in force till September 13, the next date of hearing and also issued summons to representatives of AIADMK (Puratchi Thalaivi Amma).



The plea was filed with a prayer to declare a notice dated August 28, 2017 to the plaintiff as null and void. In his plea, Pugazhendi claimed that some ‘power mongers’ and ‘Engineers of fake Litigation’ have all joined together in order to cause confusion among AIADMK (Amma) party volunteers and with an intention to dislodge V K Sasikala and T T V Dhinakaran as General Secretary and Deputy General Secretary of the party. Accordingly, the notice was circulated stating that the General Council Meeting of AIADMK has been convened on September 12, 2017.



During the hearing, the counsel of plaintiff requested for an order on Monday itself as the party meetingwas called at 10.30 am on Tuesday. He added that the plea was filed in order to restrain Panneerselvam’s faction or any body from “interfering with peaceful possession in function of the plaintiff as a Secretary, for Karnataka State of the AIADMK (Amma) also members of the Executive Committee and General Council Meeting of the party.”



He contended that no General Council Member of AIADMK (AMMA) faction has approached either general secretary Sasikala or any other office bearer to convene the general council meeting of their faction. The plaintiff said the General Secretary should issue a meeting notice 15 days before the general council meeting and added that he got it only on September 6.