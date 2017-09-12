BENGALURU: The BJP is set to launch a state-wide agitation from September 16 demanding the resignation of Bengaluru Development Minister K J George in the light of the Supreme Court order for a CBI probe into the death of DySP MK Ganapathy.George, the then Home Minister who had quit ahead of the CID probe into the case, was reinstated in the cabinet following a clean chit from CID. With the Supreme Court conveying its displeasure at CID probe and ordering a CBI probe last week, the BJP is demanding that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah drop George from the ministry to enable a free and fair probe.

“Siddaramaiah appears to be trying to shield George and the culprits behind Ganapathy’s death as he has not bothered to seek George’s resignation from the ministry even a week after the apex court pointed out many lapses in the CID probe and ordered a CBI probe,” BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa said here on Monday.“CID sleuths are continuing to tamper the evidence and phone call records of Ganapathy even after the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the case. This has strengthened our susipicions that the Siddaramaiah government is trying to shield George and those responsible for Ganapathy’s death. It is impossible to expect a fair probe with George in the ministry,” Yeddyurappa said.

BJP MLAs, MLCs, MPs and all senior leaders would participate in the ‘Sack George’ agitation to be launched in Bengaluru. The agitation would continue in various forms all over the state till George is removed from the ministry. “Let Siddaramaiah seek George’s resignation and reinstate him if he comes clean from the CBI probe,” Yeddyurappa said.

Yeddyurappa also blamed George for the flooding of low-lying ares in the city during the rains. “Innocent Bengalureans are paying a heavy price for the incompetence and irresponsibility of Siddaramaiah government and George. Thousands have suffered due to flooding of their houses. George should be made responsible for the misery the rains have caused for these residents,” Yeddyurappa said.

Question Rahul too, says BSY

BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa has demanded that the SIT question AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi too as part of its investigation into the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh. Condemning Rahul Gandhi’s statement blaming the elements associated with RSS and BJP for Gauri’s murder, Yeddyurappa termed it as “most immature and childish from the AICC vice president. Let Rahul produce the proof, if he has any, to substantiate his charge. Let the truth come out,” Yeddyurappa said. The demand comes in the wake of the state government’s instruction to SIT to question BJP MLA Jeevaraj, who had said that Gauri perhaps would have been alive now if she had restrained from her scathing articles against right wing outfits like RSS. Condemning the killing of Gauri, Yeddyurappa denied any connection between her death and the Sangh Parivar.