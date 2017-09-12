BENGALURU: In a fresh offensive against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa has threatened to “expose the corruption and scams of Siddaramaiah and his family members within next 4-5 days”.“Siddaramaiah is claiming himself to be a saacha (clean). We will expose his true colours before the people,” Yeddyurappa said.

When asked whether he had any documents to support his charges, Yeddyurappa said, “We are gathering the documents. We are facing hurdles in getting some vital papers. We will come out with all the necessary documents in next 4-5 days. We will release our charge sheet against CM and his family members.”Replying to persistent queries on his claims, he added, “I can assure you 101% that we have got documents that would expose the shocking scams of Siddaramaiah. We will release the charge sheet along with the documents.” He alleged rampant corruption in the administration and that citizens were being forced to “pay a price” for every work in government offices.