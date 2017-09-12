BENGALURU: The expert committee for the construction of Anubhava Mantapa has recommended the construction of the memorial on a 25-acre plot adjoining Tripuranthaka lake in Basava Kalyana.

The committee, headed by Go Ru Channabasappa, submitted its report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday. The committee was formed to work out the finer details of the memorial after a decision was taken to build a new one as historians and researchers were unable to trace the existence of the old structure. The mantapa is famed as the place founded by 12th century reformer Basaveshwara where people could debate on bringing about equality in the society.

Speaking to reporters after receiving the report, Siddaramaiah said the government was committed to building the structure and the report would be placed before the Basava Kalyana Development Board during its next meeting. “The committee has consulted experts and historians on rebuilding the nerve centre of the 12th century movement. We will take a decision next week at the Board meeting,” he said.

A video demonstration was also given about the proposed structure. The mantapa, which will be called a ‘mahamane kshetra’, will be 182 feet tall, with a circumference of 1,884 feet and will consist of six storeys. Right next to the mantapa will be a circular-shaped structure with a diameter of 100 feet. Each floor will consist of anecdotes, instances and messages using technology.

A dasoha chamber equipped to provide food for 1,500 people will also be constructed. Chief among the features of the Anubhava Mantapa is a hall with 770 seats to symbolically represent 770 representatives from various sections of the society who debated the vachanas. The structure is expected to cost `604 crore and is expected to take four to five years for completion. The mantapa will also have a library, a guest house, research centre and other facilities. The committee has also recommended the name of Bengaluru-based Nature and Nurture Enterprises to hand over the contract for construction.

Features of new Anubhava Mantapa

25 acres - area

of plot

182 feet - height of six-storey structure

1,884 feet -

circumference

770 - Seating capacity

of main hall

1,500 - Capacity of dasoha chamber

`604 crore - Cost of

construction