BENGALURU: The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry is setting up GST Simulation and Facilitation Centres in all districts of Karnataka in association with District Chambers of Commerce, said K Ravi, president, FKCCI. Any member of the chamber can visit the centre and seek clarification on specific issues related to their line of business. “According to Food Safety and Standards Act, even if it is loose food, the bags are required to bear the name, expiry date and net weight.

According to the 9th GST Council meeting decision, whether the products bear registered trademark or not, every bag that has a name on it will attract 5 per cent GST. We are planning to give a representation to the Council on the same,” said Ravi. FKCCI will also establish a Centre for Business Excellence which will conduct certification courses on export documentation, labour laws, tourism and GST in association with government agencies and professional bodies.