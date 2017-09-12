CHITRADURGA: The headmistress of a government school committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house in Akkamahadevi extension of Rampura village in Molakalmuru taluk of Karnataka on Tuesday.

The woman has been identified as Thipperamma (46), headmistress of the Government Higher Primary School in Devasamudra village of Molakalmuru taluk.

According to the complaint received by the police, it has been alleged that School Development Monitoring Committee member Lingappa and co-teachers Savitha, Shanthamma and Ramesh were harassing her daily.

The complaint lodged by the woman’s husband Pathanna stated that they made allegations against Thipperamma about her receiving kickbacks in shoe purchases. This made her stressed and unhappy, alleged her husband. The Rampura police have registered a complaint and are investigating the incident.