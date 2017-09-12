BENGALURU: A few weeks ago, Dakshina Kannada region was simmering following the communal unrest. But on Sunday, at Kumpanamajalu in Bantwal taluk, members of two communities came together under one roof during the inauguration of a mosque and celebrated brotherhood. A Hindu family distributed payasam (sweet dish) to more than 1,500 people guests who attended the inauguration. This gesture by Somappa Alva and his sons Anand Alva and Vittal Alva took the guests by surprise.



Masjid president Asif Iqbal said that Somappa, who is into catering business and lives about 400 metres away from the mosque, volunteered to serve a sweet to the guests on the day of inauguration. “Somappa asked us to choose the sweet and we picked payasam as many people like it and he agreed,” Iqbal said.

He said about 3,000 people from Kumpanamajalu village and nearby places visited the mosque on the day and more than 1,500 got to taste the payasam.

“Somappa, his sons and their workers served the sweet to the milling guests without a break,” he said.Iqbal said that Kumpanamajalu village, which has around 180 families, has not witnessed any communal violence till date. “People of all religions live here harmoniously and respect each other’s faiths and beliefs.”