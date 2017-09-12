BENGALURU: A city court on Monday issued ex-parte temporary injunction restraining AIADMK (Puratchi Thalavi Amma) led by O Panneerselvam from interfering with the functioning of petitioner Pugazhendi as the secretary of Karnataka unit of AIADMK (Amma).

The VIII Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge passed the interim order after hearing the interlocutory application (IA) filed by Pugazhendi, State Secretary, AIADMK (Amma), Karnataka, led by V K Sasikala.

In his plea, Pugazhendi claimed that some ‘power mongers’ and ‘engineers of fake litigation’ have all joined together and in order to infuse confusion among the AIADMK (Amma) party volunteers and with an intention to dislodge Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran as general secretary and deputy general secretary of the party. Accordingly, a notice dated August 28, 2017 was circulated stating that the General Council meeting of AIADMK has been convened on September 12, he claimed.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel requested for an order on Monday itself as the party meeting was called at 10.30 am on Tuesday. He added that the plea was filed in order to restrain Panneerselvam’s faction or any body from “interfering with peaceful possession in function of the plaintiff as a secretary, for Karnataka unit of the AIADMK (Amma).”

He contended that no General Council member of AIADMK (Amma) faction approached either V K Sasikala or any other headquarters office bearers to convene the general council meeting of their faction.