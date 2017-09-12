BENGALURU: BJP has taken serious exception to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s disregard of the Union government’s instruction to all universities to enable the students to watch live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on Monday. UGC had sent a circular to all universities to make arrangements for students to listen to the speech marking Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s Centenary Celebrations and the 125th Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s Address at Chicago World’s Parliament of Religions.

Siddaramaiah said he was not aware of any arrangements to enable the students to watch the live telecast of Modi’s address. “There is no need to compel students to watch the Hindutva speech of Modi. What else will he (Modi) talk?” Siddaramaiah said.Yeddyurappa termed Siddaramaiah’s attitude as anti-Hindu and asked whether “he is a Muslim, Christian or Hindu”.