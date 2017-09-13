BENGALURU: Tension prevailed in front of a private school on Tuesday night after a 4-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a security guard inside the school toilet in T. Dasarahalli near Peenya. The police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse the crowd after the girl’s parents and other locals staged a protest.Based on a complaint by the girl’s father, police arrested the security guard Obalesh (25) under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act from the school. A senior police officer said the incident took place inside the toilet in the school between 11am and 12 noon. On returning home, the child complained of stomach pain, and her parents took her to a private hospital. The doctor who examined her indicated that she may have been sexually assaulted. Then the girl’s father approached Bagalagunte police. The father works in a private firm.



“We are awaiting the final medical report. The CCTV footage has been recovered for further investigation,” the officer added.“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the girl vomited in the classroom around 10.40 am and a teacher had cleaned her up. A little while later, the girl went to the toilet along with her friends. Around 1.30 pm she left the school. After reaching home she complained to her parents about the incident. She also stated that she was beaten by ‘security uncle’. The guard is tight-lipped and interrogation is on,” the officer added.



“The school has CCTV cameras in every corner and we examined the footage for four hours. Since it is a POCSO case we questioned the school authorities and the staff including teachers.”A team of officials from the education department went to the school and questioned the school authorities. A departmental inquiry has been initiated.Ramesh, an attendant at the school, said the security guard, hired from a private agency, had joined work recently. When Express contacted the school authorities, they were not available for comment.” How safe are our kids?