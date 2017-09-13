BENGALURU: The political blame game between Congress and BJP over the Mahadayi river water dispute continued on Tuesday with the latter stating, “We will resolve the dispute within a day if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah brings Congress leaders of neighbouring Goa and Maharashtra to the table for negotiations.” BJP national general secretary in charge of party affairs in Karnataka, Muralidhar Rao, blamed the Congress leadership for allowing the dispute to fester.



“Congress leaders did not bother to bring together the chief ministers of the three states to find a negotiated settlement to the dispute when all the three states had Congress governments. Now Siddaramaiah is indulging in politics by accusing the Modi government of failing to persuade the three states for talks,” Rao said.



Reiterating BJP’s assurance that the dispute will be solved with party state president B S Yeddyurappa trying to convince the chief ministers of Goa and Maharashtra for talks, Rao challenged Siddaramaiah to reciprocate by bringing Congress leaders of the two states to the negotiating table.