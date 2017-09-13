BELAGAVI: Furious at Lord Ganesha for not giving sufficient rain, 24-year-old Shivagouda Patil from Nasalapur in Raibag taluk buried the Ganesha idol he had installed at home instead of immersing it. The idol was supposed to be immersed on on Tuesday.Patil dug a 2-feet-deep pit in his dried up frm and buried the idol shouting ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya’. His family, relatives and friends were present on the occasion.

Patil said he would pray daily to Ganesha for rain as the region had not received sufficient rain since 2005.



He added that his family were fed up with drought and all had prayed for rains.

He said earlier his family members, relatives and villagers had opposed to him burying the idol to avoid adverse effect but later agreed. He said he was angry at Lord Ganesha as he did not listen to his and his family members’ prayers for rains. He said about 80 per cent of crop cultivated in Raibag, Chikkodi and Athani taluks dried up due to poor rain.

“We buried the idol of Ganesha so that he feels the heat of the earth that we are experiencing,” he said.He said all the natural water storage places have dried up in the village and surrounding villages. Those who had brought Ganesha idols home, immersed them in Krishna river which is about four km from the village. “Why should we immerse his idol when he cannot give us water for our survival,” Patil said.