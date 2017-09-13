MADIKERI:A team of Tamil Nadu police raided Paddington Resort near Sunticoppa near here where a group of MLAs from Tamil Nadu are said to have camped. It is said the raid was carried out to question MLA Palaniyappan in connection with a crime.

Sources said a group of 20-22 police personnel led by Coimbatore CCB Deputy Superintendent of Police Velumurugan came in three vehicles. They were in mufti but wore uniforms before entering in to resort. After sometime, they went back as they did find Palaniyappan inside the resort.

It is said that 15 MLAs belonging to AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran faction have camped in the resort for the last four days.

Kodagu SP P Rajendra Prasad told Express that a DSP rank officer from Tamil Nadu CCB Cell had called him at 3.15 pm seeking permission to visit the resort to question a MLA in connection with a crime.