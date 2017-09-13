KARWAR: At least nine people including three children were killed and three others were injured when their MUV rammed into a truck on National Highway 63 (Hubballi-Ankola Highway) in the Arabail Ghat region of Yellapur taluk, Uttara Kannada district on Wednesday morning.

According to sources, the deceased are said to be one Vivek Ghatage and his family members hailing from Raybag taluk in Belagavi district. They are also said to be relatives of Raybag ex-MLA Shama Ghatage.

The deceased were returning home from Kukke Subramanya to Raybag, when their speeding vehicle hit a truck that was heading to Ankola from Yellapur.

In the incident, three people who sustained injuries have been admitted to Yellapur government hospital and Hubballi KIMS Hospital.

According to eye witnesses, a two-month-old infant, a one-year-old and three-year-old kid died on the spot. More details awaited.