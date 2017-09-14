MYSURU: RSS strong man and Hindu Samajotsava founder Kalladka Prabhakar hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alleging that he has withdrawn Anna Bhagya scheme to Sriram Vidyashala in DK, though more than 94 per cent students in the school are from Ahinda community. He said a majority of students in Sriram Vidhyashala are dalits, adivasi and backward classes. Prabhakar who has launched ‘Bhikshandehi ‘, a social movement to raise ration to feed children of his school, has got 555 bags of rice from Hotel Owners Association, Let’s do it, a Mysurubased forum and others.

He said Siddaramaiah has evil qualities of Ravana, Kamsa and Duryodhana in Hindu myth ology. Prabhakar said one of the students has invited Siddaramaiah to the school. “I will also invite Siddaramaiah and District Minister Ramanath Rai to the school. Though the government has come forward to give benefits and grants, we are not ready to accept it. We are not ready to take donations from those who have evil motives,” he said. Asked about journalist Gauri Lankesh’s killing , Prabhakar said he has no idea about Gauri or her weekly. “I don’t know why they were writing against me,” he added.