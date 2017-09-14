BENGALURU: The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has signed an agreement with four non-governmental organisations to improve the quality of education. Three of the NGOs are already associated with department.

The MoU was signed on Wednesday where Primary Education minister Tanveer Sait, Additional Chief Secretary Ajay Seth, Commissioner of Department of public instructions Soujanya and state project director of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan were present. The organizations -- Pratham, Shikshana Foundation, Azim Premji Foundation and Khan Academy -- which were working with a few schools in some district will now cover the entire state to reach kids and teachers at all the state run government schools.

P C Jaffer, State Project Director, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) said the department is also working towards increasing the interaction of these NGOs and improving the cross-linkages among them which will help in expanding their reach.