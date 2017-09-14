KARWAR: Nine people of a family, including three children, were killed when the MUV in which they were travelling had a head-on collision with a truck near Yellapur on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred on National Highway-63 (Hubballi-Ankola highway) near Arebail in Yellapur taluk, Uttara Kannada district. All the nine victims died on the spot.

Police said the MUV was speeding when a truck approached from the opposite side. The collision ripped the front portion of the MUV. However, the truck driver survived. Gajanan Bapu Metri (27), was the only family member who survived with injuries.

The deceased were all natives of Raibag taluk of Belagavi district. Police said the family was returning from Kukke Subramanya while the truck was on its way to Ankola from Yellapur. A case has been registered at Yellapur police station.