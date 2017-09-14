MYSURU: As the countdown started for Dasara festivities, Mysuru royal family has begun hectic preparations for private durbar, main attraction during Dasara at Amba Vilas Palace. Usually, people throng the palace to have a glimpse of private durbar that showcases 400 years of heritage and culture. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, widow of Srikanatadatta Narashimaraja Wadiyar, is personally monitoring all preparations and has finalised dresses, traditional robes and Mysore turbans and jewellery to be used during the nine-day private Dasara rituals. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Narashimarajha Wadiyar who will be ascending the throne for the third year will perform all rituals without compromising any tradition.

The golden throne will be brought out from the strong room in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner and Palace Board officials. It would be assembled in the auspicious muhurtham by palace staff and villagers of Geejagalli near Mysuru on September 15 after navagraha homa and Shanthi puja. The royal family has invited relatives and friends for the private durbar and extended invites to VVIPs. The family also allows public to watch private durbar.

Yaduveer ‘s biological parents, in-laws, foreign guests, diplomats and others will also be present during the durbar. Private Dasara rituals will start on September 21 (between 7.55 am and 8.15 am) by assembling golden throne and a sacred thread will be tied to Yaduveer’s forehand at Chamundi thotti inside Mysore Palace. It will be followed by a procession of palace elephants, horses, cows and other animals and later Yaduveer dressed in royal robes will ascend the throne between 12.45 and 12.55 noon.

He will offer special puja to presiding deity Chamundeshwari at 1.35 pm. It will be followed by Sarawathi puja on September 27. He will offer puja at Someshwara temple and perform Ayudha puja to arms and ammunitions at the palace on September 29 and private durbar will end on the same day at 7 pm. Yaduveer will take out a victory procession and offer puja to banni tree at Buvaneshwari temple to mark the closure of Dasara festivities at Mysuru Palace.

This time, you may not be able to view illuminated city from Chamundi Hills

Mysuru: THOSE who are planning to head straight to the viewpoint atop Chamundi Hills to have a glimpse of the illuminated Mysuru city during Dasara may be disappointed this time. Reason: The district administration is studying a proposal seeking a ban on movement of private vehicles, including two-wheelers and fourwheelers, to the hill shrine, to ensure free flow of traffic during Navaratri from September 21 to 30, the Jamboo Savari day. Instead, the authorities concerned are planning to operate KSRTC buses free of cost from Lalitha Mahal Palace helipad to the hill top and vice-versa. The similar system is in place during annual Ashada Fridays and Chamundeshwari Vardhanti (birthday of Goddess Chamundeshwari).