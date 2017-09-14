BENGALURU: Journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh’s brother Indrajit, her mother Indira and sister Kavitha on Wednesday recorded their statements before the Special Investigation Team probing Gauri’s murder.

A senior officer from SIT said Indrajit was quizzed as he had allegedly threatened Gauri in the past over a dispute. “When an investigating officer asked him about the dispute where he had threatened his sister with a gun in 2005, he shouted and asked why the officer was recalling this incident,” the officer said. “The investigating officer continued with the probe after explaining that it was part of the investigation,” he added.

When SIT officers asked Indrajit to produce the licence for his revolver, he is believed to have told them that he had sold it sometime back. Police then asked him to submit the details of the buyer within a stipulated time.

Gauri murder: SIT grills realtor over old dispute

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh on Wednesday grilled Arun, a realtor, over a property dispute. Arun is a resident of Nelamangala. An SIT officer said Arun had a land dispute with Gauri. He was questioned for at least five hours. “We are not ruling out the possible involvement of real estate mafia,” the officer said.

Gauri’s brother Indrajit recorded his statement before the SIT. Indrajit was questioned as he had allegedly threatened Gauri in the past over a dispute.Indrajit told Express that Gauri and he had some differences but both had moved on. “Like most families, we had some differences. But that did not stop us from meeting occasionally during family functions. I had a good relationship with my sister. The SIT is doing their job systematically and I will cooperate with them,” Indrajit said.

An SIT officer told Express that three teams were behind the suspects and had gathered vital clues. They will be detained and interrogated on Thursday, the officer said. Also, the weapon used by the killers is said to be bought either in Andhra Pradesh or Maharashtra.