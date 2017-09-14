DHARWAD: Villagers living on the borders of Dharwad and Belagavi spent some tense moments on Tuesday evening after the area received a downpour for more than four hours. Four people, travelling in an autorickshaw who were washed away in an overflowing creek were rescued by the timely intervention of the villagers.

The incident occurred near Shirur village on Tuesday night and while two people managed to swim ashore, other two survivors took shelter atop an electric pole. Villagers had to spend sleepless nights in Shirur and Inamhongal as the rains continued for longer hours. A flood-like situation occurred at a creek which was overflowing near Shirur village.

Two passenger autorickshaws also called tum-tum, washed away in the gushing waters. Hanumantappa and Ruktum Rasulkar who were traveling in the auto jumped off and reached the bank with minor injuries and other two brothers, Santosh and Anand Chachadi were found holding to the pole 500 metres away from the incident site. All four who were rescued hail from Inamhongal. Navalgund tahsildar Naveen Hullar said the officials reached soon after the incident.