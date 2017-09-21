Home States Karnataka

Court warns state of contempt proceedings

With the state failing to comply with the directions on ascertaining the number of unauthorised slaughter houses in Shivajinagar, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday warned that it will refer the ma

Published: 21st September 2017 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2017 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the state failing to comply with the directions on ascertaining the number of unauthorised slaughter houses in Shivajinagar, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday warned that it will refer the matter to a division bench for initiating criminal contempt charges against erring authorities.
Justice Aravind Kumar gave one more chance to the police department to ascertain the number of illegal slaughter houses in the locality and submit an action taken report by Thursday afternoon. The judge is hearing a petition filed by NGO Gau Gyan Foundation seeking directions to save cattle and to initiate action against illegal slaughter houses.

“The court had issued directions to check illegal slaughter houses and protect cattle kept in inhuman condition in Shivajinagar. The court also ordered protection for two advocates, who were appointed as Court Commissioners, to visit the place along with the petitioners and rescue animals. However, the police have expressed inability to give protection citing possible law and order problem. After this, one more opportunity was given to the state after it was informed that the Advocate General will appear to assist the court in implementing the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act. But it has not been materialised. Therefore, unless police show some progress on the earlier order by Thursday, no further time will be given. The matter be referred to a division bench to initiate contempt proceedings,” Justice Aravind Kumar observed.

