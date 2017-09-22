‘Give list of illegal abattoirs’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court asked the counsel of Gau Gyan Foundation to submit the list of illegal slaughter houses in state. Justice Aravind Kumar issued this direction while hearing a petition filed by the Foundation seeking directions to the state government for effective implementation of the provisions of the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Prevention Act. The court asked the counsel to submit the list in a sealed cover so that it can issue directions to the authorities to take action.